Felt it was plumb: Dhawan tells Yuvraj about his dismissal against SRH

Abu Dhabi: Delhi Capitals batsman Shikhar Dhawan has revealed that he thought he was caught plumb in front during his dismissal against SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) but later as he reached the boundary fence, he realised he should have reviewed the decision during Qualifier 2 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL).

On Sunday evening, Dhawan played a superb knock of 78 before he got out LBW to a full-toss bowled by SRH medium pacer Sandeep Sharma in the 19th over while trying to go for a reverse ramp shot. SRH players appealed and got the decision in their favour. However, later the replays showed the impact of the ball was outside the off-stump.

Following the dismissal, former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh took to Twitter to troll the Delhi batsman. "Shikhar Dhawan man in form but naam to jatt ji hai... how bout DRS bro? As usual must have forgotten," tweeted Yuvraj.

To this, Dhawan responded on Monday: "Hahahah pajhi mainu lag gya plumb hai tah muuh chuk chal paya jadh boundary tey pahuncha tadh pata lag gya."

The wicket, however, didn't have much bearing on the result as Delhi posted a 190-run target which they defend successfully, restricting SRH to 172/8 in their allotted 20 overs and made their way to first-ever IPL final.

Delhi will now face four-time champions Mumbai Indians in the summit clash on Tuesday evening in Dubai.

— IANS