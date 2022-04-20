Felipe Massa doesn't rule out moving to Formula E in future

New Delhi: Seasoned driver Felipe Massa has admitted that he is open to a move in Formula E or the World Endurance Championship (WEC) once his Formula One career ends. Talking to ESPNF1, the 34-year-old Williams driver said, "I have so many things to think about for the moment, maybe after I will have some options in Formula E or WEC, which I think is a very nice championship and has the best car after F1, so maybe I am more interested to do that first. I don't know, maybe when I decide to stop I will have more time to think about it." Competing in his 13th season as a F1 driver, Massa has surprised everyone with a stellar outing so far this season with Williams. The Brazilian has scored in all races except the Monaco Grand Prix and is currently placed sixth in the Drivers' Championship with 74 points, one behind Ferrari's Kimi Raikkonen. He joined the Grove-based team in 2014 from Ferrari and has since witnessed an upward swing in his performance. However, the experienced driver has already checked out his future options, in case, he opts to leave the highest class of motor-racing. The former Sauber driver confided that he has talked with Brazilian compatriots Nelson Piquet Jr. - who won the inaugural Formula E championship last month - and Bruno Senna about the prospects in the new championship. "Yeah, I talk with them and they are happy with the championship. I think also when you not in Formula One it can be a different option. I don't think they are on the same level. Formula One is Formula One and after there can be an opportunity."