Feliciano Lopez launches Houston ATP title defense

Houston: Spain`s Feliciano Lopez got his ATP title defense in Houston off to a smooth start on Wednesday with a 6-3, 6-3 win over American Sam Groth. Lopez, ranked a career-high 12th in the world and the top seed in the clay court tournament, booked a quarter-final clash with eighth-seeded American Sam Querrey. "I`m very pleased to be here again," the 33-year-old Spaniard said. "I need a few more matches to start moving better and hitting the ball cleaner, but it was very difficult because he was serving huge. "I think I did quite good overall." Querrey advanced with a 6-1, 4-6, 6-4 victory over compatriot and friend Steve Johnson. "It`s not fun," said Querrey of playing a pal. "I`m definitely glad I won, but it doesn`t quite feel the same." Third-seeded South African Kevin Anderson, who like Lopez had a first-round bye, defeated Argentina`s Federico Delbonis 6-7 (4/7), 6-0, 6-3. "I felt I was moving quite well," Anderson said. "There were a few sort of hesitancies as far as where I was on clay, and I think I far exceeded that. He was a very tough opponent, so I had my work cut out for me today." Anderson next faces seventh-seeded Jeremy Chardy of France, a 6-3, 6-3 winner over Japan`s Go Soeda. "He`s a very talented guy," Anderson said of Chardy. "We`ve played doubles a few times, so he`s one of my good friends on the tour. I`m going to have to play well." AFP