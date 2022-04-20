Feels good, after that dreadfull loss to KXIP: SRH captain Warner

Sharjah: SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) captain David Warner on Tuesday said that the team has done well to turn around its fortunes since falling to a 12-run defeat to Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) while chasing a target of 128 last month.

SRH went on to dominate their remaining league matches and stormed into Indian Premier League (IPL) playoffs on Tuesday with a 10-wicket win over top-ranked Mumbai Indians (MI).

"It feels good now, after that dreadful loss against KXIP. They (MI) rested a few players but to hold them to 150 on this ground was great. A lot of credit goes to the bowlers. Nadeem was superb. We were trying to be as clinical with the bat then, and it feels good," said Warner, 34, at the post-match presentation ceremony.

Left-arm spinner Shahbaz Nadeem ended his four overs with figures of 2/19, helping restrict the strong MI batting lineup to 149/8 in 20 overs. Warner and his opening partner Wriddhiman Saha then chased down the total and SRH ended the match on 151 without loss in 17.1 overs.

"If we can take this performance and momentum into the next game we'll be really happy. I pride myself on getting my team to a great start. That is my duty, my job. Fortunately the last few games have been great and we have been able to go in a positive manner," said Warner

— IANS