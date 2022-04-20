Feel Proud That I'm Self-made: Anushka Sharma

Mumbai: Anushka Sharma, who was brought up in an army family and transited from modelling to acting, feels she is self-made and is "very proud" of this. "As an actress, I feel I have been given this life and I want to make the most of it. I don't want to be seen everywhere. I am grateful for the fame. I am self-made and I feel very proud of that. At the same time, I treat my work with a lot of respect so it's like a gift for me," Anushka, who has shared screen space with superstars like Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan, told IANS. "I never really worked towards it (working with the Khans of the film industry). For me, it's always been about the script and the director. In my career, I feel fortunate I could work with them," added the actress, now paired with Salman Khan in the forthcoming film "Sultan". What changes has she seen in showbiz as far as women are concerned? She said: "I think it's to do with things changing in the world. Ten years ago, on the film sets you would not find so many girls working. Nowadays, so many assistants... whether it's costume or cinematography, so many assistants are women. I would say it's a welcome change."