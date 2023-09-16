    Menu
    India

    Feel my X account has been restricted: Gaurav Gogoi

    author-img
    Nidhi Khurana
    September16/ 2023
    Last Updated:

    Guwahati: On Saturday, Congress deputy leader in the Lok Sabha Gaurav Gogoi voiced worry that his account on X, previously Twitter, had been "restricted," despite his lack of notification from the company.

    He revealed that the party's social media team is communicating with the firm about the issue.

    The Assam lawmaker reported receiving many complaints from constituents who were unable to access his X account and noted that his recent posts had gotten less participation than usual.—Inputs from Agencies

    Categories :IndiaTags : Lok SabhaCongress Gaurav Gogoi X account social media
    Related Post

    OUR OFFICE

    New The Hawk E-63, Industrial Area, Bahadrabad Haridwar (Uttarakhand) 249 402

    The Hawk AndroidThe Hawk IOS

      Copyright © thehawk.in