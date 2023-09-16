Feel my X account has been restricted: Gaurav Gogoi

Guwahati: On Saturday, Congress deputy leader in the Lok Sabha Gaurav Gogoi voiced worry that his account on X, previously Twitter, had been "restricted," despite his lack of notification from the company.

He revealed that the party's social media team is communicating with the firm about the issue.

The Assam lawmaker reported receiving many complaints from constituents who were unable to access his X account and noted that his recent posts had gotten less participation than usual.—Inputs from Agencies