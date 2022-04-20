Feel fortunate to bag film opposite Arbaaz Khan: Sunny Leone

Mumbai:�Actress Sunny Leone says she feels blessed that she will be starred alongside actor Arbaaz Khan in her upcoming film. When asked about reports that she will star opposite him in "Tera Intezaar", the "Mastizaade" actress told PTI, "Yes the rumours are true. I am very excited to work with Arbaaz. I don't know where life is going to take me and the way things will happen. I believe things happen for a reason." The movie will mark the directorial debut of Rajeev Walia. The year has been quite busy for the 35-year-old actress so far with two film releases - "Mastizaade" and "One Night Stand". She also did a special song in superstar Shah Rukh Khan's "Raees". Now with a film with Arbaaz in her kitty, Leone says she can't thank her stars enough. "I feel very fortunate. I always feel very thankful and very blessed for everything that has happened with me here in Bollywood. This is no exception. I am so beyond excited," she said. The actress will be seen as a host on MTV "Splitsvilla" seasone nine.