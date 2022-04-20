Federer sails into fourth round

World number one Roger Federer stepped up his bid for a sixth Indian Wells Masters title with a 6-2, 6-1 demolition of Filip Krajinovic on Monday.

The 36-year-old needed just 58 minutes to overpower the Serb with a brilliant display of Swiss timing.

"I was feeling like he was not loving my slice and I was also mixing in drop shots," said Federer who extended his perfect record this season to 14-0.

"I really I was able to mix up my game nicely, make it difficult for him."

In the next round, he faces Jeremy Chardy, who beat fellow Frenchman Adrian Mannarino 7-5, 4-6, 6-1.

In other men's matches, fifth-seeded Dominic Thiem became the latest seed to fall as he was forced to retire from his match with Pablo Cuevas of Uruguay in the third set with a right ankle sprain. Cuevas was leading 3-6, 6-4, 4-2 when Thiem packed it in.

Also, American Taylor Fritz defeated Fernando Verdasco of Spain, 4-6, 6-2, 7-6 (7/1), Croatia's Borna Coric breezed past Roberto Bautista 6-1, 6-3 and Pablo Carreno-Busta of Spain, stopped Russian Daniil Medvedev 6-1, 7-5. —AFP



