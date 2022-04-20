Federer outclasses Chung to extend streak

Defending champion Roger Federer equalled his best start to a season with a 7-5, 6-1 win over Chung Hyeon to book his spot in the semifinals of the Indian Wells Masters on Thursday.

Federer, who is seeking a record sixth Indian Wells title, extended his win streak to 16 straight matches, matching the start he had to the 2006 ATP calendar season.

In the semifinals, Federer will face Croatian Borna Coric who outlasted seventh seeded Kevin Anderson 2-6, 6-4, 7-6 (7/3).

Federer won 70 percent of his first serve points, had just one double fault and broke Chung's serve four times in the one hour, 23 minute main stadium match.

He clinched the victory on the second match point when he blasted his 12th and final ace of the contest.

Earlier this year he defended his title at the Australian Open, picking up his 20th Grand Slam win.

Last month he claimed his 97th singles title with a victory in Rotterdam which helped him regain the world number one ranking and become the oldest No 1 player in ATP history.

And this victory guarantees he will hold onto the top spot after Indian Wells.

This was the first match between Federer and Chung since the semifinals of the Aussie Open when the Swiss was leading 6-1, 5-2 and Chung was forced to retire with a foot blister.

The bespectacled Chung, appearing in his fifth quarterfinal in six tournaments this year, dropped to 15-6 on the season. He's set to surpass Japan's Kei Nishikori as the top Asian player in the ATP rankings.

Venus routs Navarro

In the women's section, Seven-time Grand Slam winner Venus Williams reached the semifinals for the first time since 2001 by routing Carla Suarez Navarro of Spain 6-3, 6-2.

Despite the windy conditions, Williams improved to 5-2 on the season, including a third round win over sister Serena, who was making her return to the WTA after having a baby.

Venus, who at 37 is the oldest player in the women's draw, has played sparingly this year but is just beginning to step up her game.

She dominated Suarez Navarro, who became increasingly frustrated and had to call her coach a couple of times to come down to the court in between sets for advice.

Venus is back in the semis in the California desert for the first time since pulling out before a semifinal match against sister Serena in 2001, with an injury.

Venus, who is seeded eighth, faces Russian 20-year-old Daria Kasatkina who has been jackhammering Grand Slam champions for the past year and rolling over top 10 players this week in Indian Wells.

They have played twice before in 2016 with Williams winning at Wimbledon, 7-5, 4-6, 10-8 and Kasatkina winning another tough three setter in Auckland, 6-7 (4/7), 6-3, 6-3. —AFP



