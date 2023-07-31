Fed up of eve-teasing, Class 12 girl student commits suicide in MP's Vidisha district

Vidisha: A Class 12 student in the Vidisha district of Madhya Pradesh, aged 18, allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself on Monday after being subjected to persistent eve-teasing by a group of adolescents, local police reported.

On Sunday, a protest was held by the victim's relatives and other neighbours in Lateri town, which is 90 kilometres from the district seat.

Inspector Rakesh Tiwari, the police spokesman, stated that the culprit, identified as Amir, had been apprehended by the Lateri police and that a complaint had been filed against him under section 306 (abetment of suicide) of the Indian Penal Code.—Inputs from Agencies