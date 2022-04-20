Fed Says Extending Four Emergency Liquidity Programs To March 31, 2021

Washington: The U.S. Federal Reserve said Monday it is extending emergency liquidity programs for the commercial paper and other key financial markets through March 31, a step to help financial markets plan through the start of the next year as the economy recovers from the coronavirus pandemic.

The programs, separate from credit programs the U.S. Treasury recently ordered closed on Dec. 31, include the Commercial Paper Liquidity Facility, the Primary Dealer Credit Facility, the Money Market Mutual Fund Liquidity Facility, and the Paycheck Protection Program Liquidity Facility.—Reuters