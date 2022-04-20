Fearing locust attack, UP launches awareness campaign

Lucknow: In view of reports of a possible locust attack in Uttar Pradesh, the Department of Cane Development has started farmer awareness campaign to protect the sugarcane crop from locust or grasshoppers in Uttar Pradesh.

Uttar Pradesh Cane Commissioner, Sanjay Bhoosreddy has issued instructions to all departmental officers and scientists of Sugarcane Research Centers to conduct awareness campaign among farmers to protect the sugarcane crop from these pests in the state.

According to an official release, all the officers and employees of the department have been told to visit the villages regularly and to make the farmers aware of the problem. They have been asked to take adequate precautions to thwart the possible attack of the grasshopper insect.

Instructions have been given to distribute pamphlets, handbills and publish pest prevention measures in daily newspapers, write pest prevention measures on the walls of all offices and warehouses and to convey information to all the farmers.

"We are distributing pamphlets and handbills and seeking help from newspapers to make farmers aware of the problem. We are asking farmers to spray pesticides as soon as they find locusts in the fields. They should also inform the concerned officials so that we can prevent the attack," he said.

Farmers have been advised to clear the grass on boundary of fields to protect it from grasshoppers, as it lays eggs in the grass. Grasshoppers are afraid of noise and in the event of their large scale presence, farmers should beat drums, plates, etc. so that they flee away.

--IANS