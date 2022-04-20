Fear Of Second Covid Wave Looms Large In U'khand; Low Kumbha Turnout Not Ruled Out









Breakup Of Covid-19 Cases In Uttarakhand: Status At 6:00 PM On March 25, 2021



Dehradun (The Hawk): Uttarakhand's COVID-19 caseload rose to 99,072 on Thursday as 192 fresh infections were detected, the Health Bulletin issued by the Directorate of Medical Health & Family Welfare, Uttarakhand Government said. As of today, the tally comprises of 94,755 cured and recovered patients while the number of active cases in the state stands at 1,150. The state's toll remained static at 1,707 as one more succumbed to the SARS-CoV-2 infection during the last 24 hours, whereas the number of those migrated out of State is 1,460. Total number of patients treated and cured today was 121. The percentage of recovery for Covid-19 patients in the State further plummeted to 95.64 percent. District Dehradun again reported the maximum number of 89 fresh cases, whereas Haridwar and Nainital followed with 57 and 19. That apart, 8 cases were detected in Tehri Garhwal, 5 U S Nagar, 3 each in Almora and Pauri Garhwal, 2 each in Chamoli, Rudraprayag and Uttarkashi, 1 each in Bageshwar and Pithoragarh and 0 (Nil) in Champawat.