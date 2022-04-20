Fear Of Failure Keeps Me Going: Alia

Mumbai: Actress Alia Bhatt, who is gearing up for the release of her upcoming slice-of-life film "Dear Zindagi", says failure is something which keeps her going. Alia on Thursday treated her fans to a question-and-answer session, where a fan asked her about facing failure. "Fear of failure is what keeps me going. So I fear it, but it also motivates me," Alia said. Another Twitter user asked the 23-year-old actress about how she tackles people who speak out against her. "Everyone has the right to have an opinion about you, so there is no need to tackle anybody. You just be positive and know who you are as a person and that's all that matters," she said. Directed by Gauri Shinde, "Dear Zindagi" also stars Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan. This would be the first time the 51-year-old superstar will be seen sharing screen space with Alia. The "Highway" actress says her favourite Shah Rukh Khan films are "Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge", "Kuch Kuch Hota Hai", "Chak De! India" and of course, "Dear Zindagi".