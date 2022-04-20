Fear Grips Uttarakhand As Covid-19 Cases Touch A New High Of 5,961, Today's Spike 244

Situation In Dehradun, Haridwar, Nainital & U S Nagar Dists Further Worsens

Dehradun (The Hawk): With a single day jump of 244 COVID-19 cases, Uttarakhand's tally of coronavirus cases shot up to 5,961 on Saturday. According to the Health Bulletin issued by the Directorate of Medical Health & Family Welfare, Uttarakhand Government, the tally includes 3,495 cured and recovered patients while 2,365 active cases are there in the state. A total of 63 deaths (one more fatality today) have occurred due to the disease in the State so far, whereas the number of those migrated out of State is 38. Total number of patients treated and cured today was 54. The percentage of recovery for Covid-19 patients in the State has further dwindled to 58.63 percent. District Dehradun topped the list with an awe-inspiring 72 cases, whereas Haridwar closed on its heels with 61 cases. Nainital, U S Nagar and Pithoragarh brought no respite with no less frightening total of 30, 23 and 18 cases respectively. Apart from the above, 12 cases were detected in Uttarkashi, 9 in Champawat, 6 each in Almora and Pauri Garhwal, 4 in Tehri Garhwal and 3 in Bageshwar.