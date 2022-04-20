Fear Grips U'khand As Daily Corona Infections Touch A New High Of 680

Dehradun (The Hawk): Uttarakhand's COVID-19 caseload rose to 77,573 on Saturday as 680 fresh infections were detected, the Health Bulletin issued by the Directorate of Medical Health & Family Welfare, Uttarakhand Government said. As of today, the tally comprises of 70,288 cured and recovered patients while the number of active cases in the state stands at 5,176. The state's toll rose to 1,281 as eight more succumbed to the SARS-CoV-2 infection during the last 24 hours, whereas the number of those migrated out of State is 828. Total number of patients treated and cured today was 457. The percentage of recovery for Covid-19 patients in the State has marginally come down to 90.61 percent. District Dehradun again reported the maximum number of 307 fresh cases, a meteoric rise compared to the last few weeks, whereas Nainital, Almora, Haridwar, Pithoragarh, Pauri Garhwal and U S Nagar followed with 87, 50, 38, 36, 33 and 31 cases respectively. That apart, 27 cases were detected in Chamoli, 25 Bageshwar, 15 Tehri Garhwal, 14 Champawat, 9 Rudraprayag and 8 in Uttarkashi.