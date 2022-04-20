Fear Grips U'khand As Covid Tally Touches A New High Of 1,04,711; Today's Spike 1,109, 5 Deaths

Dehradun (The Hawk): Uttarakhand's COVID-19 caseload rose to 1,04,711 on Wednesday as 1,109 fresh infections were detected, the Health Bulletin issued by the Directorate of Medical Health & Family Welfare, Uttarakhand Government said. As of today, the tally comprises of 96,735 cured and recovered patients while the number of active cases in the state stands at 4,526. The state's toll rose to 1,741 as five more succumbed to the SARS-CoV-2 infection during the last 24 hours, whereas the number of those migrated out of State zoomed up to 1,709. Total number of patients treated and cured today was 88. The percentage of recovery for Covid-19 patients in the State further nosedived to 92.38 percent. District Dehradun again reported the maximum number of 509 fresh cases, whereas Haridwar and Nainital followed with 308 and 113 respectively. That apart, 84 cases were detected in U S Nagar, 57 Pauri Garhwal, 19 Tehri Garhwal, 10 Rudraprayag, 5 Champawat, 3 Almora, 1 Chamoli and 0 (Nil) each in Bageshwar, Pithoragarh and Uttarkashi.























