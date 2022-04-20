FDP On 'AutoCAD For All' Organised At Shoolini Univ

Shimla (The Hawk): A five-day long Faculty Development Programme (FDP) "AutoCAD for all", organised by Faculty of Engineering and Technology, was inaugurated on Monday.

All the concepts related to 2D drafting of AutoCAD will be taught with the hands-on practical exercises during the Programme. The event was inaugurated by the Chancellor of the university Prof. P.K. Khosla. He highlighted the importance of Computer and learning Design software in every field. The FDP is being conducted by Dr. Amar Raj Singh, Associate Professor (Mechanical Engineering). He said the course is basically intended for those with non-engineering background to learn basic concepts of design and helps them to make their own 2D drawings especially for patent filing purposes.