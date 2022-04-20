FDI doubles to $2.16 bn in December

New Delhi: Foreign direct investment (FDI) in India almost doubled to USD 2.16 billion in December 2014, compared to USD 1.10 billion in the same month of 2013. During the April-December period of current fiscal, FDI rose by 27 per cent to USD 21.04 billion as against USD 16.56 billion in the same period last fiscal, the data by Department of Industrial Policy and Promotion showed. Amongst the top 10 sectors, telecom received the maximum FDI of USD 2.67 billion in the nine-month period, followed by services (USD 2.29 billion), automobile (USD 1.58 billion), pharmaceuticals (USD 1.21 billion) and computer software and hardware (USD 971 million). During the period, India received maximum FDI from Mauritius at USD 5.89 billion, followed by Singapore (USD 4.31 billion), the Netherlands (USD 2.57 billion), the US (USD 1.48 billion) and Japan (USD 1.42 billion). In 2013-14, FDI stood at USD 24.29 billion as against USD 22.42 billion in 2012-13. Healthy inflow of foreign investments into the country help in balancing the country's balance of payments and stabilise the value of rupee. India is estimated to require around USD 1 trillion over five years to overhaul its infrastructure sector, including ports, airports and highways to boost growth. The government is taking steps to boost FDI in the country. It has relaxed FDI norms in sectors including insurance, railways and medical devices. PTI