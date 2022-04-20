FDCI to launch virtual B2B platform

New Delhi: As fashion businesses open and designers learn to trade in online ways, the Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI) is launching a virtual B2B platform where domestic and international buyers can come and interact with designers, virtually and place orders.

Titled 'Designer Showroom', the online retail destination this is being executed in collaboration with Prêtture, a cloud App, which manages parts of the designer workflow.

Designers will be given their own profile page (virtual stall space) where they can upload their collection images, line sheets, campaign video/imagery and conduct virtual meetings with their buyers.

This online designer stall will be open for a minimum of three months, starting October 14.

"This Designer Showroom in collaboration with Pretture is a step towards what remains the FDCI's motto 'Business Happens Here'. The digital transformation of the stalls was of utmost importance, with online the new offline. As sales have resumed, designers will get a cost-effective and flexible platform with a 360 degree approach to initiate secure interactions with buyers anywhere in the world," said FDCI Chairman Sunil Sethi.

Krishna Tiwari, CEO and CTO of Pretture said: "Even though it has taken a long time to finalise this, we feel, Sunil Sethi and the FDCI team's keen eye to the detailing has in the end proved very fruitful. We have been working with fashion designers and this gives us a platform to show the fraternity our expertise and commitment. Prêtture is confident that this association with the FDCI will bring good results for its customers."

—IANS