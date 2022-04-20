FBB to launch 'Watch Now Buy Now' fashion event on April 6

Fashionistas now have another reason to celebrate!

'FBB', the fashion destination of Future Group, will be launching India's first ever 'Watch Now Buy Now' fashion event on April 6.

This is a first of its kind event where shoppers can watch the models walk the ramp in the FBB 2018 summer collection and shop immediately at the same time.

Adding glamour to the event, the fashion show will be graced by the mesmerising Malaika Arora along with charming actor Kartik Aaryan. Both of them, will walk the ramp modelling in the FBB 2018 summer collection handpicked personally by the stars.

Speaking about hosting a unique event, Pawan Sarda, Group Head – Digital, Future Group said,'We are living in an age where everything needs to be experienced live, in real time. Thanks to social media we get to connect with people Live. Aspiring fashionistas always watch their favourite models in awe, secretly wishing they could also wear the same dress. Through 'Watch Now Buy Now', we are giving all our customers a chance to buy their favourite apparel as they watch the models showcase them.'

Registrations for the event begins on March 30. One needs to visit www.live.fbbonline.in and fill in their details. Once the user shares his/her details, an SMS and email will be sent out with the invite and coupon code. First 500 people to register will get exciting discounts.

Registered customers will get Rs 150 off on a cart value of Rs 999. The fashion show will showcase a wide range of apparel like ethnic and casuals for ladies, kids and men. It will also include formal and party wear for men.

UNI



