FB partners Sony to show exclusive content from India's Oz tour

New Delhi: Facebook on Saturday announced a digital content partnership with Sony Pictures Networks India for the India tour of Australia that will offer exclusive video-on-demand content to cricket fans.

The partnership will offer match content on Facebook Watch for three ODIs, three T20Is and four Tests, including match highlights, in-play moments with best catches, best wickets, and man of the match, among others.





It will also feature on Sony Sports India's Facebook page, the companies said in a statement.

"We are delighted to work with Sony Pictures Networks India (SPNI) to bring some of the most exciting moments from one of India's most awaited overseas tours to cricket fans on Facebook Watch," said Manish Chopra, Director and Head of Partnerships, Facebook India.

Facebook's video-on-demand platform Watch is being visited by over 1.25 billion people every month.

Manish Aggarwal, Head, Growth and Monetisation, Digital Business, Sony Pictures Networks India, said the association will enable them to offer interesting match content to cricket enthusiasts and drive further engagement.

"This collaboration will surely get the fans closer to the game," he added.

