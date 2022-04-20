Fawad Khan doesn�t want to get intimate with Sonam Kapoor?

Mumbai: Pakistani heartthrob � Fawad Khan � who made his Bollywood debut opposite Sonam Kapoor in �Khoobsurat� has bagged a couple of plum deals. The actor has Karan Johar�s �Kapoor and Sons� and an adaptation of Anuja Chauhan�s �Battle of Bittora� in his kitty. Khan will be paired opposite Sonam yet again in the adaptation, reports suggest. However, according to the latest buzz, the actor, who shared a great chemistry with the actress in �Khoobsurat�, is apparently not quite keen to enact intimate scenes onscreen. Fawad is married to Sadaf Aftab, his childhood sweetheart for over a decade now. However, his onscreen chemistry with each of his co-stars has been a huge hit - so much so that he has become a dream man of many young girls on the Indian side of the border too! The handsome actor was already a huge hit (much before �Khoobsurat� could release) among the Indian TV viewers as Zaroon Junaid in Zindagi channel�s �Zindagi Gulzar Hai�. He also featured in another show titled �Humsafar�, which went on to make him an icon of romance on Indian TV.