Fawad Ahmed, Adam Voges get Windies, Ashes call up

Sydney: Legspinner Fawad Ahmed, batsman Adam Voges and wicketkeeper Peter Nevill were all called up by Australia today for upcoming tours of the West Indies and England. But there was no room in the 17-man squad for all-rounders James Faulkner and Glenn Maxwell, who were part of Australia's one-day World Cup winning side. Joe Burns was also overlooked, despite scoring two half-centuries in Australia's last Test, against India in January. Paceman James Pattinson missed out with a hamstring injury, opening the door once again for Peter Siddle. Australia play two Tests in the West Indies from June 5, with their five-Test Ashes series starting in England on July 8. Pakistan-born Ahmed, who sought asylum in Australia in 2010, got the nod ahead of Ashton Agar as the second spinner behind Nathan Lyon after a stellar Sheffield Shield season in which he took 48 wickets. Voges won his place on the plane for similar reasons, with the 35-year-old Western Australian captain smashing 1,358 Shield runs to be the season's highest scorer and player of the year with an average of 104.46. New South Wales keeper Nevill was picked as Brad Haddin's understudy, preferred to Matthew Wade. National selector Rod Marsh said the Test team had performed very well in recent times, and the big challenge was to maintain the form away from home. "We believe this squad has sufficient depth for these important Test matches against the West Indies and England and will give us the best chance of success," he said. Clarke scored 7,981 runs at an average of more than 44 including eight centuries and a best of 130 in his 245 one-day internationals. He added signing off from the shorter format by winning the World Cup was the ideal way for him to bow out of ODI cricket. "There are no such things as fairytales in sport but this is as close as it gets," he said. "There was a lot of pressure and expectation playing in front of our own crowds. But the boys soaked up that pressure well. Mentally we were ready for the final." Clarke praised his bowling unit after the left-arm pace trio of Mitchell Starc, James Faulkner and Mitchell Johnson shared eight wickets on Sunday to set up the emphatic victory. "Our bowlers won us the World Cup," he said. "There is no doubt that Starc deserved the man of the series award for his 22 wickets. Starc and the whole bowling unit have done a great job. "Our bowling in every single game has been exceptional. "I think being aggressive and going for wickets was a good strategy. If there are wickets in hand, the last 15 overs can be very destructive. So it's better to take wickets and not just restrict the runs." Clarke complimented New Zealand, whose unbeaten tournament run of eight consecutive victories ahead of the final included a one-wicket pool-stage win over Australia in Auckland, saying they were worthy finalists. "New Zealand deserve credit for the way they played in the World Cup," he said. "I wish them good luck for the future. But it was to be our day today." AFP