Fauda' Star Idan Amedi Seriously Injured in Gaza Conflict

Jerusalem: Idan Amedi, renowned for his role in 'Fauda,' sustained severe injuries while serving as an IDF reservist in Gaza's Khan Younis. Israeli diplomat Avia Levi shared the news on X, expressing prayers for Amedi's swift recovery. The 35-year-old actor was airlifted to a hospital, underwent urgent surgery, and is now out of danger, as confirmed by his father.



https://twitter.com/avia_lev/status/1744416853349310773?



Amedi, a Combat Engineering Corps reservist, was interviewed just hours before the incident, revealing the intense mission against Hamas tunnels and weaponry. Lior Raz and 'Fauda' co-creator Avi Issacharov have also returned to military service amid the conflict, sparked by Hamas attacks in October.



The actor's portrayal of Sagi Tzur, an elite IDF soldier in 'Fauda,' adds a poignant dimension to his real-life involvement in the ongoing conflict. The war's toll includes civilian casualties, hostages, and a complex geopolitical landscape.

