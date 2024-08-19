Fatima Sana Shaikh shares her love for photography on World Photography Day

Through her lens, Fatima captures the world with a keen eye for detail, freezing moments and emotions in time.

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Fatima Sana Shaikh, best known for her role in 'Dangal,' opened up about her passion for photography on World Photography Day.

While she is celebrated for her on-screen performances, Fatima revealed that she also enjoys capturing the world through her camera, revealing a different side of her artistic expression.

In a quote shared by Fatima's team, the actress said how photography allows her to see the world in a new light.

"Photography, for me, is a way to freeze moments and emotions in time. I am much more aware of my surroundings when I have a camera in my hand. I notice things I wouldn't otherwise. Moments, gestures, faces. I absolutely love shooting people! Their eyes and hands give away a lot," she said.

She went on to express how she might have pursued photography more seriously had she not been an actor.

Had I not been an actor, I would have definitely taken photography seriously and learned it properly. To learn how to manipulate light and darkness, the play of it, and how it can completely transform a space. Even the characteristics of every lens. Which lens would do justice to which moment? It's an art, and I am very curious about it," she added.

Fatima often shares her photography on Instagram, giving her followers a glimpse into the moments she captures. Her photos, rich with emotion and creativity, highlight her deep connection to the craft, making her a talent to watch both in front of and behind the camera.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Fatima will be seen sharing screen space with Ali Fazal in Anurag Basu's directorial 'Metro In Dino'.

The anthology film also stars Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Pankaj Tripathi, and Konkona Sen Sharma in lead roles. Originally, the film was slated to hit theatres on March 29 this year.

It will now hit the theatres on November 29.

—ANI