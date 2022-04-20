Fatima denies doing 'Thugs of Hindostan' with Aamir

Mumbai: Fatima Sana Shaikh, who was seen in Aamir Khan starrer "Dangal", has dismissed reports of teaming up with the superstar again for his next film "Thugs of Hindostan".





There were reports doing the rounds that Aamir had recommended Fatima for "Thugs of Hindostan" which also stars him and Amitabh Bachchan and that the actress also signed on for the film.





When asked about it, Fatima said, "What should I say? All I know is that a film named 'Thugs of Hindostan' is being made."





Fatima said although she is not doing the film but hopes she gets offer from the makers.





"I am not playing any role (in 'Thugs of Hindostan'). If I get it then good. Someone please give me a role in that film I want to do 'Thugs of Hindostan'."





She was talking on the sidelines of Zee Cine awards 2017, where she was accompanied by her "Dangal" co-star Sanya Malhotra.





"I have not signed anything yet. Hopefully I will do something soon.. I miss acting," Sanya said.