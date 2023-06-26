Father-Son Arrested For Nephew's Murder In UP

Lucknow: The Mohanlalganj police in Lucknow have arrested a man named in a case of unintentional murder of his nephew, police said Monday.

The accused, a 45-year-old resident of Nigoha along with his son, had critically injured the victim, after they caught him in a compromising position with his aunt (wife of the prime accused) on June 19.

ADCP South Zone, Shashank Singh, said the victim was staying at the house of the prime accused and worked as a labourer.

During his stay, he allegedly developed physical relations with the accused’s wife. The accused and his son got suspicious of the affair and caught the victim red-handed on June 19.

“The accused beat up the victim nearly to death and threw him at the railway crossing. They did not inform the family of the deceased even though the victim was their close kin. The victim kept lying alongside the railway tracks bleeding, ” said the officer.

The officer added that the injured man was rushed to a CHC in Mohanlalganj where doctors referred him to KGMU’s Trauma Center but he died during treatment

“The father of the deceased lodged a complaint accusing the man’s uncle and cousin of killing him. A probe into the case brought to light the facts and the accused have been arrested. They have owned up to their crime, ” the ADCP added. The two were arrested on Sunday. —IANS