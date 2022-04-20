Father Of Jyoti Paswan, Bihar's 'Bicycle Girl', Passes Away

Patna: The father of Jyoti Paswan, who shot into limelight as Bihar's 'Bicycle Girl', died on Monday.

Jyoti grabbed headlines when she rode a bicycle, carrying her ill father Mohan Paswan, all the way from Gurugram to her native village Sirhauli during the first wave of the Coronavirus pandemic.

Mohan had not been keeping well for the last few days. However, it is not yet confirmed whether he died owing to Covid-19.

During last year's lockdown, when all transportation systems were shut, Paswan decided to travel from Gurugram in Haryana to Bihar on her bicycle.

She travelled close to 1,200 km in eight days to reach her village in in Darbhanga district. Her father was severely ill at that time as well.

A large number of villagers assembled at the Paswan residence and consoled Jyoti.

—ians