Father Kills Daughter, Dumps Body In Well

Amroha: A one-and-half year old was killed by her father in the Naugawan Sadat area of this district in Uttar Pradesh, police sources said on Saturday.

According to sources, the accused Pushpendra, a resident of Dhakka village in the Naugawan Sadat area was unemployed due to which frequent scuffles used to take place between him and his wife. According to the police, "on Friday night, Pushpendra took both of her daughters to a farm and under the influence of alcohol he slit the throat of her younger daughter Bhumika with a sharp weapon and dumped the body in a dry well". Following the incident, he returned home with her elder daughter. Upon being asked about the whereabouts of Bhumika, he said that she had fallen into the well. Meanwhile, the family reached the spot of the crime and saw the minor's body lying in the well. The body was then recovered and the police was informed. Upon reaching the spot, police took the accused father into custody who later confessed to his crime. Further probe is on. UNI