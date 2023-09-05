Father kills 14-month-old baby to marry again in K’taka village

Raichur: In a shocking case, a man killed his 14-month-old baby in Karnataka's Raichur district as he felt that the child would hamper his chances of remarriage, officials said on Tuesday.

The man confessed to the police that he committed the crime.

The accused was identified as 32-year-old Mahantesh, a resident of Kanasavi village in Lingasugur taluk. The deceased child was known as Abhinava.

The accused had maintained that his wife had an affair and he wanted to go for a second marriage. However, he thought that the child from the first wife would be a hurdle.

He killed the child and hid the dead body beneath small boulders in the village. After a missing case was lodged, the police suspected and grilled Mahantesh. First he maintained that he had burnt the body, and after three days he showed the place where he had hid the child's body.

The police have recovered the body and sent it for post-mortem. Mudagal police are investigating the case.

—IANS