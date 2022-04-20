Father held for thrashing minor son

Agra: A father has been arrested for beating his 11-year-old son after tying him upside down.

The boy's fault was that he had stolen some wheat form the house to get sweets in exchange.

The father, Guddu Khan (45), was so enraged when he learnt of his son's deed, that he stripped the boy, tied him upside down and thrashed him.

None of the neighbours dared to intervene and save the boy but some of the them captured the entire incident on their mobile cameras.

Guddu Khan was arrested from him house in Mewali village, under Jagner police station, on Saturday. The incident took place on Friday evening.

Ravi Kumar, additional superintendent of police (ASP Agra west), said, "Guddu Khan has been arrested for torturing his son. The child has been sent for a medical examination. His statement will be recorded for further action."

During interrogation, Khan claimed that he was not under the influence of liquor but was angry at his son over his behaviour. At the time of the incident, his wife was away at her sister's house.

Neighbours alleged that the man had also thrown hot water on the child.

Kushalpal Singh, station house officer, Jagner, said, "On basis of the viral video, a case has been registered against Guddu Khan for brutally beating his minor son under Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015, section 15 (punishment for cruelty to child) and IPC section 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt)."

