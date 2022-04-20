Father convicted to 5 year jail for sexually assaulting his 14 year-old daughter for two years

Bengaluru: A Forty year-old father was convicted on charges of sexually assaulting his minor daughter for two years.

The 54th City Civil Sessions Court Judge convicted accused Ravi to five year imprisonment and slapped a fine of Rs 10,000.

On August 29 last year the victim's mother had filed a complaint with the Hanumanthanagar police alleging that her husband Ravi had been sexually assaulting his daughter since last two years whenever she was alone after she (mother) went outside. Ravi was arrested on the same day under POSCO and FIR was filed.

Public Prosecutor Chinna Venkataramanappa argued on behalf of the victim and the government.