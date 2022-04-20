Father and his boyfriend charged with 'raping 10-month-old baby daughter' for three hours

A father and his boyfriend are to appear in court charged with raping the former�s 10-month-old daughter in south Australia, while the baby�s mother was on a training course. The unnamed pair, both aged 50, were arrested in Victoria and sent back to Sydney on Wednesday night after they allegedly sexually abused the child and took naked pictures of her over a three-hour period in April 2015. Police claim the father�s boyfriend had a Skype conversation with an associate two days after the attack, saying: �Her mother was out for a while. We did not have enough time to do everything we wanted to unfortunately�, according to the Sydney Morning Herald. In a separate conversion prior to the attack, he is alleged to have said: �[The father] and I will have time on our own with her. Incest turns me on so much.� During a raid on the couple�s home in Melbourne, police are said to have found large amounts of illegal material on their computers including child pornography as well as details of incriminating Skype conversations. Neither the men nor the child can be identified for legal reasons. The baby was allegedly in the care of the two men while the child's mother was out at a training course for a few hours. Neither of the men were at Waverley Local Court for a hearing on Thursday. Court documents reveal one of the men is facing seven separate charges, including having sexual intercourse with a child under 10 and using a child under 10 for the production of child abuse material. The second man is also charged with having sexual intercourse with a child under 10, inciting the commission of having sexual intercourse with the child, and producing, disseminating or possessing child abuse material. New South Wales detective inspector Peter Yeomans said the child had been taken into care, and described the case as �abhorrent�. �The sexual assault or alleged sexual assault of a 10-month-old child is beyond belief,� he added. Police in south Australia are continuing their investigation�into the case. -- Gabriel Samuels