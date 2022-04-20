Father's Day 2020: Google lets you make doodle e-cards for sending wishes to your dad

New Delhi: Aam Admi Party (AAP) leader Sanjay Singh on Sunday attacked the BJP and stated that the party and China are speaking in the same language.

Raising question over the death of Army personnel in Galwan valley in Ladakh during a violent face-off, Singh asked if nobody entered our territory how did our soldiers die.

Speaking to ANI Singh said, "I don't understand why BJP and China are speaking the same language? BJP is saying China did not intrude into our territory and China is also saying that it had not entered in India. Now the question is if they did not enter our territory then how they die?"

"In the matter of Galwan valley then it is already clear that it is the part of India. The valley is named after Ghulam Rasool Galwan and his descendants are saying that this valley is India's and falls in the country's map," added Singh.

Twenty Indian Army personnel, including a Colonel rank officer, had lost their lives in the violent face-off in the Galwan valley area of Ladakh on June 15. (ANI)



