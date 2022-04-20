Fasting For Beauty

Fasting is not a new thing in Indian Society. For centuries, the practice has played a key role in several religions and cultures.

The practice of fasting has been on the rise in last few years and many of those are not doing it for spiritual reasons but to improve the immune system, lose weight, Prevent Acne, get radiant and clear skin and promote Longevity. The Hindus observe fast during Navratras, Shivratri and other sacred days, Muslim observe fast in the month of Ramadan the ninth month of the Islamic calendar, Catholics fast on Good Friday and Ash Wednesday. Jews observe six days of fasting, known as Yom Kippur. The Mormons observe a fast on the first Sunday of each month while Buddhism, Taoism and Jainism have their own fasting practices. The less we eat, the longer we live. Apparently, this fasting is not only beneficial for health but also for beauty. In the past While people used to fast for spiritual reasons only, but nowadays people observe fasting for numerous health and beauty benefits. Whether you are a religious person or not, incorporating fasting into your daily routine can be a great way for you to give your look a boost.

Skin, the largest organ of the body is wonderfully impacted by fasting when done in its optimal way. Regular fasting promotes the production of antioxidant compounds known to reduce ageing and wrinkling. Fasting restores microbiome balance, which in turn will result in clearer skin. Fasting is a better way, and a more healthy way, to improve the quality of your skin that works in the long term.

Moreover, fasting increases your body's production of human growth hormone (HGH), which helps rejuvenate your skin by increasing its elasticity giving your skin a younger and fresh look.

Fasting can rejuvenate your skin and prevent acne, blackheads and skin eruptions. In fact, fasting helps the body to get rid of toxins that can make your skin dry and dull. This powerful detox also helps to clear up psoriasis, eczema, or acne. Acne is the result of bacteria and toxins that exist in the body so that by doing fasting, acne can easily disappear faster.

Fasting helps reduce inflammation, which contributes to skin conditions. In addition to improving how your skin looks, fasting also contributes to healthy and strong hair and nails and whitens your eyes. Your body regenerates the cells during fasting making your skin radiant and cleans old cell material from existing cells to give you a youthful look. All in all, fasting not only improves how you feel, it also improves how you look.

When you think to have more beautiful, clear and radiant skin, cutting down your normal diet is the best treatment ever.

Diet can play a key role in managing skin conditions such as eczema, weight loss, lower diabetes risk, reduce cardiovascular risk. Fasting could strengthen the immune system, improve skin health and appearance and help you live a healthy and long life.

Fasting detoxifies the body by the cleansing of various toxins in the body which will make the skin look cleaner, fresher, fairer and brighter. Skin health and fasting have a very good relationship. It turns out the contact between the skin with substances harmful to the body and skin can be minimized by the fasting. Fasting helps in faster healing of the skin wounds and repair damaged body/ skin cells

Regularly fasting on one to two days a week can potentially improve your risk factors related to heart health.

Fasting has a number of benefits for your heart. Fasting can help lower blood pressure, reduce cholesterol, control diabetes, and reduce weight which are major risks for heart patients. People suffering from diabetes have an increased risk of suffering from cardiovascular diseases and recent scientific research has shown that fasting can help lower the risk of developing type 2 diabetes. Fasting also helps reduce several other risk factors associated with an increased risk of developing heart diseases, including blood sugar levels, inflammatory markers and blood triglycerides.

Fasting leads to reduced blood pressure and reduced levels of triglycerides and cholesterol in the body. Fasting promotes the detoxification of the body. During fasting, the body finds an alternative source of energy in the form of the fat stored within various parts of the body. As the fat deposits are burnt to provide energy, the toxins stored within the fats are released.

These toxins are then removed from the body with the help of the liver, kidneys and other organs, leaving your body free of accumulated toxins and giving you a younger and attractive look. Fasting and eating specific foods help to remove the accumulation of wastes and improves the functioning of the nerves, soothing them and bringing about relaxation and mental well being. This kind of detoxification helps to strengthen and refresh the body's processes, not only cleansing but providing the much-needed rest to the internal organs. It is said to benefit the body in many ways, the main advantage is that it brings about better health. It was believed that the clean flow of oxygen and nutrients could be promoted by cleansing the bloodstream through regular juice fasting. The vitality of both body and mind are promoted. Removing the accumulation of wastes improves the functioning of the nerves, soothing them and bringing about relaxation and mental well being. This kind of fasting also cleanses the skin by promoting the function of elimination. The pores of the skin can breathe freely and this adds a glow to the skin. This kind of fasting has helped in conditions like congestion, constipation, fatigue, skin problems and so on.

A total fast by drinking only water is not advocated. Instead, a raw juice fast improves your energy level with the nutritional elements the fruits and vegetables contain. Also, it is necessary to consult your doctor before undertaking a fast, especially if you have any specific disease or disorder.

The raw juice fast can be undertaken for one day in the week. If you fast more than a day, it is better to fast under supervision. Keep a track of the foods you eat during the week. If your diet contains rich carbohydrates, fried foods, heavy desserts, the system will be loaded with toxins during the week and controlled fasting will not be able to get the expected results. On the day of the fast, avoid tea, coffee, canned juices and aerated drinks. Instead, have juices of fresh fruits and vegetables to which water must be added. Vegetables and fruits contain valuable vitamins, minerals, amino acids, enzymes, antioxidants and other elements that actually aid the process of cleansing the system. If these are taken in juice form, they are easily assimilated and the digestive system gets a much-needed rest.

There are enough fruits and vegetables to choose from – oranges, apples, pineapples, melons, carrots, tomato, cucumber, etc. Dilute the juices suitably with water and add lemon juice for flavour. Fasting one day in the week with fresh juices provides a feeling of well being and promotes good mental and physical health. This itself is a great advantage in today's stress-laden life.