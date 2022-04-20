Fashion TV Launches 'F Salon Academy' In Dehradun

International fashion and lifestyle broadcasting television channel Fashion TV (FTV) launched its 'F Salon Academy' in Dehradun today. The Chief Guest present on the occasion was MLA Vinod Chamoli, while the Guest of Honor was the CEO, F Salon Academy, Dr. Prachi Kaushik.Speaking on the occasion, the Owner of FTV Salon Academy, Dehradun, Tushar Pratap Singh, said, "We are proud to announce the launching of F Salon Academy by Fashion TV in Dehradun. We are a group of experts belonging to the fashion industry and look forward to delivering world-class training, placements, and opportunities to the fashion enthusiasts of this city. Through the F Salon Academy, we aim at achieving the much-required goal of furnishing the fashion industry with its most exceptional quality of professionals."Adding further, Tushar said, "Training imparted by F Salon Academy is at par with international standards, and we endeavor to take the responsibility of polishing the youths of Uttarakhand to match the global standards of the salon enterprise."Talking about the FTV Salon Academy, the CEO of F Salon Academy, Dr. Prachi Kaushik, said, "We are going to set up 500+ franchises of F Salon Academy across India in which students can pursue more than 100 beauty courses. The academy is not only limited to producing international standard professionals but will also bring the revolution in the Indian market by creating up to 14 million jobs per year. We are even planning to associate with various governmental organizations and NGOs to uplift the weaker section of society, differently-abled people, housewives, etc., by providing scholarships."