Fashion For Me Is Spontaneity: Priyanka Chopra Jonas

New Delhi: Bollywood diva Priyanka Chopra Jonas says fashion for her is "spontaneity".

The actress is known for her impeccable fashion sense and makes head turn with her look at public appearances.

In a conversation with IANSlife, Priyanka who made a comeback on the ramp at the finale or Blenders Pride Fashion Tour last week, speaks the feeling of returning on the runway and shared her fashion statement.

What is fashion for you?

Priyanka: Fashion for me is spontaneity. I think I always choose to wear things that make me feel good .. and I''d say this to young, emerging designers, that go out there and make clothes that make you believe in. Let your creativity alone drive you. No one shattered the glass ceiling by playing safe.

Q: Three fashion essentials for you?

Priyanka: My fashion is usually a reflection of how I''m feeling that day and the outcome of my discussions with my stylists.

Q: How is the feeling of walking the ramp after so long?

Priyanka: Yeah..It''s been a while since I''ve walked and I really enjoyed it. The highlight tonight for me was to see so many prolific designers from India come together for a showcase... that was just so incredible to watch.. It was an amazing evening overall.

Q: What is pride for you?

Priyanka: Pride to me is the respect that you build, that you earn for yourself.. whether it''s your personal or professional life.

Q: How has your long association with Blenders Pride been?

Priyanka: It has been almost a decade and it''s been such a wonderful journey. It started as an idea to support and promote the amazing talent we have in the fashion industry in India... It''s such an amazing feeling to see the way the Blenders Pride Fashion Tour has grown over the years and all the talent it has showcased.

--IANS