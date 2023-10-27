    Menu
    Fashion designer Prasad Biddappa's son booked for drunk driving, misbehaving with K'taka Police

    Pankaj Sharma
    October27/ 2023
    Last Updated:

    Fashion designer Prasad Biddappa's son Adam Bidappa

    Bengaluru: Fashion designer and choreographer Prasad Biddappa's son Adam Bidappa has been booked for drunk driving and misbehaving with Karnataka Police.

    Adam was detained and later, released on station bail.

    On Wednesday, Adam Bidappa was driving car rashly in an inebriated state. When a person identified as Rahul honked, Adam got enraged, blocked the road and created ruckus near Yelahanka Wheel Factory.

    When police were called to the spot, Adam misbehaved with them as well, DCP South East Laxmi Prasad said.

    Adam threatened the cops that he has connection with powerful people.

    Preliminary investigations found that Adam was drunk.

    Further investigation is on.

    —IANS

