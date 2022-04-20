Fashion and all that jazz at IIFA

Kuala Lumpur: If Gaurang Shah gave an insight into traditional Indian fabrics, Masaba Gupta showed her quirky side again through her fusion wear creations. Ace designer Rocky S brought the western side of fashion with his range, consisting of gowns, dresses and more, at the ongoing International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Weekend and Awards here. Hosted by Bollywood actors Vivek Oberoi and Neha Dhupia, Fashion Extravaganza, an event dedicated to fashion at IIFA, held on Saturday brought music, fashion and film stars together. It began on a musical note with Nakash Aziz singing some of the catchy Bollywood numbers like "Dhating naach", "Pyaar ki pungi baja kar" and "Gandi baat", for which popular singer Mika Singh got on the stage and joined him. Once the models sashayed down the ramp in Shah's creations, the music shifted from contemporary dance numbers to classics like "In aankhon ki masti" and "Chalte chalte". Titled 'Umrao', the collection had 26 looks. Consisting of lehengas, saris, churidars, kurtas and more in colours such as pink, yellow, golden, red and purple, the range is perfect for those who love to go traditional. "Happy New Year" actor Sonu Sood walked on the ramp with a stole around his neck and and kurta pyjama as a showstopper for the designer, who has worked with actresses like Kirron Kher and Kajal Aggarwal. Singer Aditi Singh Sharma also made the audience dance to her tunes with numbers like "Dhoom machale dhoom" and "Sooraj dooba hai". Masaba then showcased her fusion wear line inspired by IIFA at the event, attended by celebrities like R. Madhavan, Kanika Kapoor and Lisa Haydon. With colours like gold and black used in abundance, the collection, which had sari with collared blouse, jackets, pants and shirts, also had sun graphics just like the IIFA trophy. She had as many as three celebrities walking on the ramp in her creations. While Aditi Rao Hydari rocked the black body-hugging gown, which also looked a bit like a sari, Huma Qureshi stepped out in a black, red and gold number with garland on her hair. Malaika Arora Khan also wore a black and gold outfit that accentuated her curves. Before Rocky S presented his western collection, Nakash and Aditi Singh again got on stage and raised the energy level of the audience with their performance. Rocky's show began with actress Dia Mirza sashaying down the ramp in a "dream gown". The collection went on to feature body-huggin g dresses, gown with high slit, skirts with frills and more. Actress-dancer Lauren Gottlieb looked stunning in a black one shoulder gown, created by the popular designer. If Lauren was all black, actress Shriya Saran donned the white look well. Rocky's friend and actress Bipasha Basu also joined the other s in a black number. IANS