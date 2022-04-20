Farmers worried over likely poor litchi crop in Bihar's Muzaffarpur

Muzaffarpur: Unfavourable weather conditions have left farmers worried over likely poor litchi crop this year in Bihar's Muzaffarpur district, the 'Litchi capital of India'.

Cultivators of the litchi in Muzaffarpur had high hopes of a bumper crop this season, but unfavourable weather may presage a deficient supply of the fruit for its connoisseurs across the country.



Litchi farmers in some parts of Muzaffarpur say that there is less produce this year due to weather conditions.

A farmer, Ritesh Kumar said, "Last year we faced lockdown and natural calamity due to which crop was damaged, we were destroyed. Litchi farmers are in a lot of trouble."

Another farmer, Dharmendra Sahni said, "Last year because of lockdown we faced huge loss and this year the weather may disturb the production,'

The Director of the National Research Centre on Litchi, Dr SS Pandey said "The problem is only in those areas where there was moisture till December. But according to the weather condition, the quality of the produced litchis will be good. There will not be any loss as the situation has normalised a bit in comparison to the previous year."

Farmers also mentioned that it would have been better if there was a provision of some subsidy or compensation amount by the government for the damaged crops. (ANI)