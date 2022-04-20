Farmers Won't Lose Land Under New Farm Laws: Vyapari Board Chief

Mathura: The apprehension that farmers may lose their land under the Centre's farm laws is baseless, BJP leader and Uttar Pradesh Vyapaari Kalyan Board Chairman Ravi Kant Garg said on Monday.

The former state minister claimed that the agriculture reforms introduced by the Centre will safeguard farmers' land.

The transfer, sale and mortgaging of farmers' land during the process of signing any agreement has been strictly prohibited, he said.

The apprehension that farmers may lose their land is baseless, he said, advising farmers to give up their agitation and see the pros and cons of the reforms intrtoduced by the Centre for a year. It is shameful that opposition parties are misguiding farmers for regaining their base, he alleged. The present Union government has spent Rs 5 lakh crore on direct procurement of paddy while the UPA regime had spent only Rs 2 lakh crore, Garg claimed. —PTI