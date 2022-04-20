    Menu
    Farmers Try To Let Vehicles Use Toll Plaza For Free In UP's Kaushambi, Police Thwart Attempt

    Kaushambi: A group of protesting farmers were stopped on Saturday from making a toll plaza free for all vehicles on the Kokhraj-Handia Bypass road in Uttar Pradesh''s Kaushambi district, police said.

    Kaushambi Superintendent of Police Abhinandan said, "The farmers were planning to make the toll plaza, situtated on the Kokhraj-Handia Bypass road under Kokhraj police station, free of toll charges."

    "As soon as the police came to know about this, sub-divisional magistrate of Sirathu Radheyshyam Gupta along with Circle Officer of Sirathu Ramveer Singh along with a police force reached the toll plaza, and pacified the agitating farmers," he added.

    After backing down from the protest, the farmers handed over amemorandum to the SDM, Abhinandan added. —PTI

