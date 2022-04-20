Farmers Suffer Due To Lack Of Technical Awareness: Yogi

Gorakhpur: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday said farmers, who depend largely on agriculture, face difficulties and challenges due to lack of new technology and awareness.

In order to overcome these challenges, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched Soil Health Card scheme. Over 3.5 crore farmers have been provided such cards in UP, the CM said.

In the last five years, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, several welfare schemes for farmers have been implemented. An amount of Rs 6,000 is given to all farmers annually under the 'Kisan Sammaan Nidhi Scheme' so that they do not have to ask for help from anyone. "Farmers have also been paid 1.5 times of the cost of the produce," he said. The CM was speaking at Innovative Farmers' Meet organized by the Madan Mohan Malviya University of Technology here under the aegis of CII and Agriculture Department.

Elaborating on the initiatives taken by the state government, CM Yogi said, 'Around 40 lakh farmers have been trained and provided knowledge of creative farming through Uttar Pradesh Farmers' School.' "In the SP-BSP regime, farmers could barely get Rs 900 for one quintal of wheat but our government is giving Rs 1,860. For the first time after Independence, Rs 70,000 crore outstanding payment was paid to sugarcane farmers", he added. The Chief Minister said that Pipraich and Munderwa Sugar Mill have been started for sugarcane farmers of eastern UP. Pipraich sugar mill will have a crushing capacity of 50,000 quintals per day and the sugar mill will also produce fine sugar, ethanol, and electricity. Talking about milk production, CM Yogi said, "The SP government had ruined the milk production but our government is continuously making efforts to promote the dairy industry and its products. Over 14 dairies are going to start soon in the state and arrangements are being made with milk committees to purchase milk from farmers so that more and more farmers get into the dairy industry." CM Yogi further said, "The Bansagar project was pending from 1977-78, token money was also given every year but to no use. Within one year of our government, the project was completed. With the help of the Bansagar Project, arrangements have been made to irrigate 1.5 lakh hectares of land."

On means to increase the income of farmers, CM Yogi said, "Along with agriculture, farmers will also have to engage in animal husbandry, dairy industry, horticulture, vegetable production, poultry, fisheries, duck farming, etc to increase their income."

The Chief Minister said that farmers are the biggest agricultural scientists, and they should share their experiences with the Agriculture Department so that more work can be done for their benefit. With the help of modern techniques, farmers should grow and produce crops according to the soil. UNI