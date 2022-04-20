Farmers sensitized to weather-based insect management in a webinar at IIT Roorkee

Roorkee (The Hawk): A webinar on the topic "Role of Agromet Advisory Services on the management of Rabi crops" has been organized Jointly by Agromet Field Unit (AMFU) Roorkee and Regional Coordinating Institute (RCI), Unnat Bharat Abhiyan(UBA), IIT Roorkee. Prof A K Pandey from G B Pant University of Agriculture & Technology Pantnagar, discussed the outbreak and management of various weather-based insects in rabi crops. Prof Pandey delivered his lecture on "Disease and insect management in rabi crops in South-west Uttarakhand." He expressed that during the winter season, due to low-temperature insects, activity is slowed down. In such a situation, farmers should avoid spraying pesticides unnecessarily without consulting an entomologist. It would be helpful to reduce the input costs in farming, and farmers will be saving money.



On the other hand, it will save our environment and health too. Prof. Pandey urged to follow the Agromet advisory bulletins issued bi-weekly for the farmers of Dehradun, Haridwar and Pauri Garhwal districts by AMFU Roorkee. He added that due to an increase in relative humidity in the environment due to fog, etc., there would be a possibility of a severe infestation of 'Maho' insect in wheat, vegetables and mustard etc., in such a situation, the farmers can use neem oil instead of chemical pesticides. He also cautioned the farmers about the side effect of excessive use of Urea. He informed that due to excessive amount of urea with abundant moisture in the environment increases the chance of outbreaks of insects such as Mahos, thrips etc. Hence, farmers should always use the recommended dose of Urea in their crops. The chief guest of the webinar Dr. Ananad Sharma, Additional Director General, India Meteorological Department, New Delhi delivered his lecture on "Recent Advances of Agromet Advisory Services". He informed that the IMD has now been incorporating remote sensing techniques like soil map, NDVI, etc. to upgrade agromet advisory bulletins' quality.

At the outset, Prof M L Kansal, Head, Department of Water Resources Development and Management, IIT Roorkee addressed the webinar and said that this is the time to sow Rabi crops. Hence weather-based advisories are very helpful to the farmers for their day to day farm operations. He discussed in detail the work is being done by the department in the interest of farmers. He also assured that these activities would continue at the department level and make them more robust. Prof Ashish Pandey, Nodal Officer, GKMS Project and Regional Coordinator, Unnat Bharat Abhiyan, IIT Roorkee made his slide presentation about the activities is being carried out under the Gramin Krishi Mausam Sewa project at AMFU, IIT Roorkee. He also advised the participants, especially the UBA coordinator of participating institutes, Sarpanches, Pradhans, etc. for disseminating agromet advisory services among many farmers. He said that every person's cooperation to enrich agriculture and farmers because farming and farmers' prosperity is the key point of rural development. The experts answered the queries from participants. A formal vote of thanks was proposed by Dr. Arvind Kumar, Technical Officer, GKMS project, at the end of the webinar. Farmers, Technical Officers from various AMFUs, scientist from Krishi Vigyan Kendras, faculty from WRD&M Department viz. Prof R D Singh, Prof Kashi Vishwanathan, etc., UBA coordinators from multiple participating institutes, Sarpanches, Pradhans, etc. attended the webinar.