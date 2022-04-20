Farmers Reach Gzb, Authorities Tell Them To Return To Border

Ghaziabad: The farmers sitting on the Ghazipur border on Friday expressed their displeasure over a Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader being taken into police custody.

Demanding his immediate release by the police, the farmers rode to the Dabur Cut Chauraha near the Kaushambi Metro station in Ghaziabad on tractors. However, the farmers were immediately evicted from the Chauraha by the police. Earlier, while addressing a press conference in Ahmedabad, BKU leader Yudhvir Singh was taken into custody by the police. As soon as other farmer leaders came to know about the detention, they expressed their displeasure over the incident and demanded the police to release the BKU leader immediately. Soon after receiving the information about the farmers heading towards the Kaushambi Metro station, Additional District Magistrate Shailendra Kumar Singh reached the spot along with other officials. The senior officials asked the farmers to vacate the roads and return to the border. —IANS