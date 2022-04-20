Bajpur: Protesters agitating against the new farm laws ran a tractor over a police barricade in Uttarakhand. The incident happened in Bajpur of the Udham Singh Nagar district on December 25. Farmers mainly from Punjab and Haryana are protesting against the Centre's new farm laws on the borders of Delhi from last few days. —ANI
Farmers Protesting Against New Farm Laws Run Tractor Over Police Barricade In Uttarakhand
April20/ 2022
