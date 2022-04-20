Farmers protest: Pakistan minister rants against India, becomes butt of ridicule

New Delhi: Ministers from Imran Khan's cabinet in Pakistan continue with their rant against India in spite of being mocked on various social media platforms.

Insulted frequently and badly, the likes of Sheikh Rashid Ahmed and Fawad Chaudhry still make ludicrous attempts every day to comment on India's internal affairs instead of focusing on their individual ministries and the fast deteriorating social, political and economic situation at home. It was Chaudhry's turn again this week to get ridiculed for making outrageous comments on the ongoing farmers' protest in India, a wasted attempt to sow the seeds of communal discord and gain from it.

With the Pakistani deep state entrusting him with the responsibility to fan the flames in farmers' protest, Chaudhry has been trying hard to incite "Punjabi farmer brothers on the other side of the border" with his inane tweets. From accusing BJP Government of showing "no care" for Punjabi farmers and "being heartless" to saying that "Punjabis are victim of their own follies" and "are under siege since Maharaja Ranjeet Singh death," Chaudhry seems to be a man under a lot of pressure to spew venom on a regular basis.

This in spite of Indian netizens giving frequent reality checks to Chaudhry, Pakistan's science and technology minister.

"You are very right. Punjab must be restored to its ancient glory & Lahore its capital. Darbar Sahib must be a part of the state. Will you vacate these areas willingly or will it have to be taken by force. Can Sikhs ever forgive u for killing their half a million during partition," Harsha Kakar, a retired Major-General of the Indian Army, tweeted back his reply to Chaudhry.

"What hypocrisy, commenting on Indian farmers and giving the great Shri Maharaja Ranjit Singh reference… First see in your own backyard what the goons of Lahore did with his statue, #hypocrisy of highest order," commented Rajneesh while referring to the news of Maharaja Ranjit Singh's statue being vandalised again in Lahore Fort.

Twitteratis also told the Pakistani minister to look at what has been happening inside Pakistan for long now instead of meddling in India's affairs. Last week, the United States once again found the Imran Khan government engaging in systematic, ongoing, and egregious violations of religious freedom, as defined by the International Religious Freedom Act (IRFA) and redesignated it as a "country of particular concern," or CPC.

"Worry about Pashtuns. Our heart goes to our Pashtun brothers who are facing the army's brutality every day," wrote Rohit Itadkar who also attached a local Pakistani media report for Chaudhry's reference which mentioned Pashtuns being oppressed, tortured and killed in Karachi.

"Baluchis all over the world are in pain on what's happening in Baluchistan since the time Pakistan forcefully conquered their land in 1947. Baluchis r under siege in one way or the other & paid price of independence by their blood. Baluchis r victims of their own follies," another user reminded Chaudhry.

It is not for the first time that a minister from Imran Khan's cabinet has become a butt of jokes online. Rashid and Chaudhry have been there, done that before.

Chaudhry boasting about his government's "success" in Pulwama while speaking during the session of the National Assembly in Islamabad turned out to be a major embarrassment for the country.

"Humne Hindustan ko ghus ke maara hai Janab-e-Speaker wahan pe… Aur, Pulwama mein jo hamari kamyaabi hai, vo Imran Khan ki kiyadat mein is kaum ki kamyaabi hai, uske hissedaar aap aur hum sab hai," (We hit India in their own territory. Our success in Pulwama is the success of the people of Pakistan under the leadership of Imran Khan. You and we are all part of that success) Chaudhry said on the floor of the House in October.

Sheikh Rashid on the other hand had last year, during his tenure as a Railways Minister, boasted of having "perfect" weapons to target India.

"We have very calculated weapons which are small and perfect. Our weapons will save Muslim lives and will only target regions. Pakistan range now even includes Assam," he said in an interview to a Pakistani channel.

Had it been the late 80s, these ministers would have certainly landed a role in Pakistani comedy legend Umer Sharif's famous stage production Bakra Qiston Pe!

—IANS