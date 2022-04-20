Farmers-Police Clash At Greater Noida On Acquisition Of Land For Jewar Airport

Lucknow: Police came under severe attack from the farmers of Greater Noida area of the state on Monday when security personnel went there to vacate the agitating farmers from the acquired land where the country's biggest Jewar international airport would be built.

Police sources here at the state headquarters said several policemen received injuries when the farmers attacked them with bricks and other objects. SDM Gunja Singh was also injured in the brick-bating.

The incident occurred at Rohi village in Greater Noida area where the farmers were sitting on dharna for the last couple of days demanding higher compensation rate of the land , acquired for the Jewar International airport. On Monday morning, the district authorities went to remove the farmers from the 'dharna' place and take the possession of the land. But the farmers refused to budge and attacked the policemen and the other officials. The farmers raised anti-government slogans and even ransacked the vehicles of the policemen and others. UNI