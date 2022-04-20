Farmers Misled About Farm Laws, Legislation In Their Interest: Uttarakhand CM

Dehradun: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Monday said farmers have been misled about the new farm laws which are actually in their interest.

Accusing the Congress government in Punjab of turning the agitation in the wrong direction, Rawat said it will harm the interest of farmers. The new farm laws were part of the Congress election manifesto in 2019 but now the party and its chief minister are opposing it, the CM added.

The farm reform laws are based on the Swaminathan Committee's report whose implementation was long awaited and have been framed keeping the interest of farmers in mind, he said. The new farm laws offer many options to farmers who can now sell their produce in the open market and not just in mandis.

Despite repeated assertions by the Centre that the minimum support price (MSP) regime will continue, fear is being created in the minds of farmers, Rawat said.

He asked farmers not to let themselves be misled by political parties accusing the latter of grinding their own axe under the pretext of backing farmers.

Rawat also asked farmers not to try to disrupt peace in the state. —PTI